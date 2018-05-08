John Oliver’s Brutal Takedown Of Trump’s Latest Lawyer, Rudy Giuliani [Video] — Nigeria Today

John Oliver’s Brutal Takedown Of Trump’s Latest Lawyer, Rudy Giuliani [Video]

When New York was reeling in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, then mayor Rudy Giuliani was lauded for his handling of a crisis situation.

He was rather popular at that time, both with Democrats and Republicans, and was generally viewed as a man who had earned the trust of the American people.

Fast forward 17 years, and Rudy finds himself on Team Trump. That’s bad enough, but ever since he has signed on he’s made a habit out of putting his foot well and truly in his mouth.

Yesterday we showed you how Saturday Night Live took the piss with the help of Stormy Daniels, and this time around it’s John Oliver who has turned his attention towards Rudy.

The Daily Beast say that John “eviscerates Giuliani and Trump”, but we’ve been a little more understated and gone with “brutal”.

Settle in and enjoy the show. One little spoiler – yes, he did marry his second cousin:

What a mess.

Suppose he fits in just fine over at Trump HQ then.

