Jon Ogah explores “first-times” in new song “504” — Nigeria Today

Jon Ogah explores “first-times” in new song “504”
Jon Ogah is out with a new track and this one is titled “504.”
Announcing the release of the song on his Instagram, Jon said it is a love song about first-times: first loves, first kisses, and other firsts.
The song was produced by Tay Iwar and you can listen to it HERE.
