Jonathan govt failed to defeat Boko Haram despite billions spent – Osinbajo — Nigeria Today

Jonathan govt failed to defeat Boko Haram despite billions spent – Osinbajo

Posted on May 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has lamented that the Goodluck Jonathan administration failed to defeat the Boko Haram sect. He said this at the Open Government Partnership (OGP) week held at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja on Monday. He said the Buhari government came into office on the back of a three-pronged […]

