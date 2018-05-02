 Jonathan Legacy: ‘Garbage’ Shehu telling lies to Nigerians – Reno — Nigeria Today
Jonathan Legacy: ‘Garbage’ Shehu telling lies to Nigerians – Reno

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

A former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has hit out at the Presidency’s claim that Buhari stopped Jonathan’s plan to sack Federal Civil Servants. The Presidency through Buhari’s aide, Garba Shehu, alleged that there were plans on ground by the Jonathan administration to sack federal civil servants, but Buhari stepped in to put […]

