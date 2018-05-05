 Jonathan remembers Yar’Adua, says late president was blessing to Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Jonathan remembers Yar’Adua, says late president was blessing to Nigeria

Posted on May 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday said Nigeria was blessed to have had a President like his former boss, the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. Jonathan stated that although Yar’Adua’s tenure was short-lived, Nigeria was blessed by him ruling the country. Yar’Adua died exactly eight years ago today. Remembering his former principal, Jonathan, who was […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Jonathan remembers Yar’Adua, says late president was blessing to Nigeria

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.