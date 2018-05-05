Jose Mourinho 'urging Man United to pay £25m release clause to sign Napoli star Dries Mertens' this summer - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today

Jose Mourinho ‘urging Man United to pay £25m release clause to sign Napoli star Dries Mertens’ this summer – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Jose Mourinho 'urging Man United to pay £25m release clause to sign Napoli star Dries Mertens' this summer
Jose Mourinho 'is urging Manchester United to pay the £25million release clause to bring Dries Mertens to Old Trafford this summer.' The Belgian striker has enjoyed a superb season, scoring 21 goals and contributing 12 assists to fire Napoli's Serie A …
