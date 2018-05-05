Jose Mourinho Would Support Assistant Manager Rui Faria If He Decides To Be Arsenal’s Next Manager — Nigeria Today

Jose Mourinho Would Support Assistant Manager Rui Faria If He Decides To Be Arsenal’s Next Manager

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said he would ‘carry the bags’ of his assistant Rui Faria if he decided to leave and become Arsenal’s next manager.

Rui Faria has been linked with the role along with Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City, Mikel Arteta, and Jurgen Klopp’s No 2 at Liverpool, Zeljko Buvac.

Mourinho and Faria met in 2001 and was made Uniao Leiria’s fitness coach before going with him to Porto the following year. He became assistant boss to his countryman at Chelsea in 2004 and has followed him to Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Despite their 17-year association, Mourinho insists he would support the decision if Faria decided to leave.

When asked if his confidante would be a good fit for Arsenal, the 55-year-old said: “I think, yes. I don’t know [if he wants to manage]. You ask me if I think it would be a good fit and I say: ‘Yes.’

“And I say it because he is more than my assistant, he is my friend. If my friend has the possibility one day of a big job I would help him to pack and to carry the bags and to wish him luck.

“So if one day that is going to happen, the first one to be happy would probably be myself because I met him when he was a kid in his university and we were together for 18 years. So he is a big friend, more than an assistant so if one day the moment arrives, I will be very happy.”

The post Jose Mourinho Would Support Assistant Manager Rui Faria If He Decides To Be Arsenal’s Next Manager appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

