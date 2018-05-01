Joseph Benjamin, Freda Steffl, Ada Ameh others star in ‘Alexandra’ — Nigeria Today

Joseph Benjamin, Freda Steffl, Ada Ameh others star in ‘Alexandra’

Set in Nigeria and the United States, the thriller ‘Alexandra’ the movie tells the story of a couple Alexandra (Freda Steffl) and Kevin (Robert Hays) who meet online, after they fall in love, Alexandra relocates to the US to marry the love of her life. What follows is a nightmarish tale of domestic violence, passion and murder.

“Alexandra has been a labour of love for me,” says producer and star Freda Steffl. “We set out to produce a story we would be proud to show across this world and I am very grateful to the cast and crew of Alexandra for the amazing movie we have made.”

Hollywood star Vivica Fox is ecstatic about her role in Alexandra “I am excited to play Detective Walker in the Nollywood movie ‘Alexandra’, check it out, you do now want to miss it,” she said.

Directed by Robert O Peters, Alexandra the movie explores the themes of sexual abuse, human trafficking and redemption and stars a stellar Hollywood/Nollywood cast including Vivica Fox, Robert Hays, Joseph Benjamin and Freda Steffl, Ada Ameh , Wes Holland, Morgan Peterson, Glen Turner and Amber Nicole Smiley.

In April 2018, it was the recipient of the SLAAM Awards Best Foreign Movie of the year in the USA.

After a successful premiere in Atlanta, the film hits Nigerian cinemas on the 4th of May 2018

The post Joseph Benjamin, Freda Steffl, Ada Ameh others star in ‘Alexandra’ appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

