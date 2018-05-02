Joseph Yobo hosts Eidur Gudjohnsen at his Lagos home - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Joseph Yobo hosts Eidur Gudjohnsen at his Lagos home – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Joseph Yobo hosts Eidur Gudjohnsen at his Lagos home
Pulse Nigeria
Former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo and his family hosted ex-Iceland international Eidur Gudjohnsen at their Lagos home. Gudjohnsen has been in Lagos for a couple of days on media duties ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup where his country Iceland …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!