Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo Struck By Thunder, Hospitalized — Nigeria Today

Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo Struck By Thunder, Hospitalized

Daughter of Chief Victor Omololu Olunloyo, former Governor of Oyo State, Dr Kemi Omololu-Olunloyo has cheated death after surviving an attack by thunder at her residence early today. The controversial blogger said the incident happened eary this morning during the storm and that she was struck just behind her house where she sat and was […]

The post Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo Struck By Thunder, Hospitalized appeared first on Ngyab.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

