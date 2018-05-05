Juliet Ibrahim and Nigerian Boyfriend IceBerg Slim Reportedly Breakup - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Juliet Ibrahim and Nigerian Boyfriend IceBerg Slim Reportedly Breakup – Information Nigeria
Juliet Ibrahim and Nigerian Boyfriend IceBerg Slim Reportedly Breakup
Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim has shown signs that her love affair with Nigerian musician Iceberg Slim has hit the rocks. Juliet and Iceberg announced their relationship with a bang. Matching tattoos, photo shoots and even money deals made us call …
Juliet Ibrahim deletes all photos of Iceberg Slim
