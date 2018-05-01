 Juliet Ibrahim reacts to Davido’s Assurance for Chioma — Nigeria Today
Juliet Ibrahim reacts to Davido’s Assurance for Chioma

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Entertainment

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has reacted to Davido buying his lover, Chioma a N45million Porsche for her birthday.

The lovely Ghanaian actress revealed that ladies will no longer cook for their bae till they get assurance.

She wrote;

How ladies gon be arriving to the kitchen after assurance… Bio’s gon change to – “I cook and I slay! No More Free Cooking for BAE ooo there must be Assurance first” 🤣 the guys are in trouble now!!! #Assurance #MissAfrica 🙄😜👌🏽🍾💯😂🎊🤦‍♀️

See her post below!

