Juliet Ibrahim reacts to Davido’s Assurance for Chioma — Nigeria Today

Juliet Ibrahim reacts to Davido’s Assurance for Chioma

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has reacted to Davido buying his lover, Chioma a N45million Porsche for her birthday.

The lovely Ghanaian actress revealed that ladies will no longer cook for their bae till they get assurance.

She wrote;

How ladies gon be arriving to the kitchen after assurance… Bio’s gon change to – “I cook and I slay! No More Free Cooking for BAE ooo there must be Assurance first” the guys are in trouble now!!! #Assurance #MissAfrica

