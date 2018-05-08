 Juliet Ibrahim shares hot photo on Instagram following breakup rumours with Iceberg Slim. — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Juliet Ibrahim shares hot photo on Instagram following breakup rumours with Iceberg Slim.

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Juliet Ibrahim shares hot photo on Instagram following rumours of breakup between herself and Iceberg slim.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

She is however yet to react to the rumours that the romance between her and Nigerian rapper, Iceberg Slim Olowookere has deteriorated.

The fair skinned actress shared a stunning photo of herself donning a pink gown with a caustic caption,

“After interacting with some human beings, you’ll understand why Noah saved more animals on the Ark.”

Though no one knows who the actress is referring to in her caption but there’ve been rumours she has parted ways with rapper, Iceberg Slim as she has deleted most of the pictures of them together.

Both parties have failed to react to the rumours making rounds on social media.

Leave a Comment…

comments


The post Juliet Ibrahim shares hot photo on Instagram following breakup rumours with Iceberg Slim. appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.