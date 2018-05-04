JUST IN: Buhari departs Abuja for Daura to attend APC ward congress - NAIJA.NG — Nigeria Today

JUST IN: Buhari departs Abuja for Daura to attend APC ward congress – NAIJA.NG
JUST IN: Buhari departs Abuja for Daura to attend APC ward congress
In readiness for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress slated for May 5, President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for Daura, his hometown in Katsina state. The APC fixed May 5 for the ward congress while it fixed the local government …
