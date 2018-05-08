 Just in: Fayose's deputy emerges Ekiti PDP governorship Candidate for July 14 election — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Just in: Fayose’s deputy emerges Ekiti PDP governorship Candidate for July 14 election

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Lead, Politics | 0 comments

Just in: Fayose’s deputy emerges Ekiti PDP governorship Candidate for July 14 election

Deputy governor of Ekiti state, Prof Kolapo Olusola Eleka has been declared Ekiti PDP governorship Candidate for the July 14 governorship election.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

According to the result released after the election, Prof Olusola won Prince Adedayo Adeyeye with 421 votes.

He had 1,191 votes as against Prince Adedayo Adeyeye who had 770.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.