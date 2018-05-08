JUST IN: Popular Nigerian Businessman Isyaku Rabiu Is Dead — Nigeria Today

JUST IN: Popular Nigerian Businessman Isyaku Rabiu Is Dead

He was extremely wealthy in the 1970s and ’80s. He was detained by the Buhari Administration in 1984 for hoarding commodities. He is the father of Abdulsamad Isyaku Rabiu (chairman of the BUA Group) One of Nigeria’s foremost industrialists in the 1970s and 1980s, Khalifah Isyaku Rabiu, is dead. Family sources confirmed to our staff […]

The post JUST IN: Popular Nigerian Businessman Isyaku Rabiu Is Dead appeared first on Ngyab.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

