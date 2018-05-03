Kachikwu replies Falana, denies N1.4trn fuel importation – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
Kachikwu replies Falana, denies N1.4trn fuel importation
Nigeria Today
LAGOS — MINISTER of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu, has denied a statement credited to him that the Federal Government spends N1.4 trillion monthly on payment for under-recovery on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) importation. Learn how to …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!