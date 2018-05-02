 Kaduna partners Sterling Bank on N5b mortgage scheme - WorldStage — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kaduna partners Sterling Bank on N5b mortgage scheme – WorldStage

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


WorldStage

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Kaduna partners Sterling Bank on N5b mortgage scheme
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– Kaduna State Government and Sterling Bank have announced plans to jointly fund a N5 billion mortgage scheme to facilitate home ownership in the state to provide mortgages at single-digit interest rate. The Special Adviser on

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.