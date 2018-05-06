 Kaduna Polytechnic speaks on students’ protest — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kaduna Polytechnic speaks on students’ protest

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

The Management of Kaduna Polytechnic has reacted to Friday’s protest by students of the institution over power and water shortage in hostels. In a statement signed by the Deputy Registrar, Information and Protocol, Mr. Samuel Obochi, he said there was no crisis in the school as claimed in some quarters. He, however, said that the […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Kaduna Polytechnic speaks on students’ protest

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.