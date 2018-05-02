Kaduna residents applaud FG ban on codeine — Nigeria Today

Kaduna residents applaud FG ban on codeine

Residents of Kaduna State on Wednesday applauded the Federal Government for banning codeine, saying that the measure would save the lives of many youths including women. The residents told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews in Kaduna, that the measure would safeguard the lives of young citizens as it would reduce drug-related […]

The post Kaduna residents applaud FG ban on codeine appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

