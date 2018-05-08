 KAFFY Becomes The First Dancer To Bag A HEADIES Award — Nigeria Today
KAFFY Becomes The First Dancer To Bag A HEADIES Award

Posted on May 8, 2018

Despite the significant role dance and choreography contributes to the music industry, the HEADIES Awards has mostly celebrated artistes and producers.

However, the just-concluded edition saw Kaffy, Guinness world record holder and one of Nigeria’s most recognized dance artist clinch the special recognition taking over this highly coveted award which has been won by the likes of Victor Nwaifo, Donjazzy and Flavour.

This is a win for the creative industry as a whole and a groundbreaking feat for Kaffy.

