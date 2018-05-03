Kannywood actress Hauwa Maina to be buried in Kaduna today — Nigeria Today

Kannywood actress Hauwa Maina to be buried in Kaduna today
Prominent Kannywood actress Hauwa Maina, who died in Kano on Wednesday will be buried in Kaduna today, according to Islamic rites. She was aged 48. And she is survived by two children. Maina’s parents came from Biu in Borno State, but she was born and raised in Kaduna. She had her primary education in Kaduna […]
