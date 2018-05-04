Kano underage voting: INEC reveals report of probe panel — Nigeria Today

Kano underage voting: INEC reveals report of probe panel

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said its voter register was not substantially used for the Feb. 10 Kano State local government election. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this on Friday in Abuja while briefing newsmen on the Commission’s Investigation Committee report on the alleged participation of under aged persons in the election. […]

Kano underage voting: INEC reveals report of probe panel

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

