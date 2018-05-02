 Kanye West Says His Feud With Jay-Z Was Because He Missed His Wedding - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kanye West Says His Feud With Jay-Z Was Because He Missed His Wedding – Guardian (blog)

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

Kanye West Says His Feud With Jay-Z Was Because He Missed His Wedding
Guardian (blog)
In an interview that he released with Charlamagne Tha God, West revealed the reason for his fight with the legendary Brooklyn rapper. I was hurt about them not coming to the wedding. I understand they were going through some things, but if it's family
Beyonce Looks Amazing In New Photos Amid Reports She Is Worried About Kanye West's Mental StateCelebrity Insider (blog)
Kanye West explains Jay-Z feud: Kim Kardashian's husband says fall out stems from rapper and Beyonce snubbing his …Daily Mail

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.