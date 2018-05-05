Karugu sworn in as 3rd Nyeri Deputy Governor - Kenya Broadcasting Corporation — Nigeria Today

Karugu sworn in as 3rd Nyeri Deputy Governor – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
Karugu sworn in as 3rd Nyeri Deputy Governor
The 39-year-old technocrat took the oath of office, becoming the first deputy governor to take office through approval of the county assembly on Friday. The newly installed deputy promised to utilize her administrative expertise to turn around the …
