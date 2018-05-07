 Kasarani matatu conductor beaten to death for overcharging passengers - SDE Entertainment News — Nigeria Today
Kasarani matatu conductor beaten to death for overcharging passengers – SDE Entertainment News

Posted on May 7, 2018


Kasarani matatu conductor beaten to death for overcharging passengers
A matatu conductor operating along the Kasarani-Mwiki route in Nairobi was beaten to death by his colleagues. Julius Kamau, who worked for the Mwiki Sacco Limited (MSL) was assaulted by the Sacco's officials for allegedly overcharging passengers
Conductor Beaten to Death for Overcharging Bus FareKDRTV Kenya News

all 5 news articles »

 

