Kashamu loses bid to stop his arrest, extradition to US — Nigeria Today

Kashamu loses bid to stop his arrest, extradition to US
The Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal on Friday upturned the verdict of a Federal High Court, Lagos, which perpetually restrained the arrest and extradition of Sen. Buruji Kashamu to the U.S. and ruled that the coast is clear for security agencies to pick him up. The Appellate court held that the senator, representing […]
The post Kashamu loses bid to stop his arrest, extradition to US appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!