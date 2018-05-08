Kashamu reacts to Appeal Court ruling, makes allegations against Malami — Nigeria Today

Kashamu reacts to Appeal Court ruling, makes allegations against Malami

Buriji Kashamu, the Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District has filed two notices of appeal at the Supreme Court seeking to set aside the recent Court of Appeal judgment. He also alleged that the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami was planning to abduct and transport him to the United States to face trial. […]

Kashamu reacts to Appeal Court ruling, makes allegations against Malami

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

