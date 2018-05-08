Kashamu reacts to Appeal Court ruling, makes allegations against Malami — Nigeria Today

Kashamu reacts to Appeal Court ruling, makes allegations against Malami
Buriji Kashamu, the Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District has filed two notices of appeal at the Supreme Court seeking to set aside the recent Court of Appeal judgment. He also alleged that the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami was planning to abduct and transport him to the United States to face trial. […]
