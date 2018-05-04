 Kashim Shettima, Ali Modu Sheriff reconcile as former governor joins APC — Nigeria Today
Kashim Shettima, Ali Modu Sheriff reconcile as former governor joins APC

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally received former Borno State Governor and its leader, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff to its fold. The development came a week after Sheriff announced his return to the party following his exit nearly four years ago. Sheriff, who was received by his political godson and once arch-rival, the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

