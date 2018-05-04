Kashim Shettima, Ali Modu Sheriff reconcile as former governor joins APC — Nigeria Today

Kashim Shettima, Ali Modu Sheriff reconcile as former governor joins APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally received former Borno State Governor and its leader, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff to its fold. The development came a week after Sheriff announced his return to the party following his exit nearly four years ago. Sheriff, who was received by his political godson and once arch-rival, the […]

Kashim Shettima, Ali Modu Sheriff reconcile as former governor joins APC

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

