Katsina central mosque chief Imam dies at 95 — Nigeria Today

Katsina central mosque chief Imam dies at 95

The Chief Imam of the Katsina Metropolis Central Mosque, Imam Muhammad Lawal is dead.

Aged 95, Lawal died on Sunday, May 6, after a protracted illness.

The family spokesman, Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed, who confirmed the death to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that their father died after a prolong sickness.

Ahmed said that the deceased had been the chief Imam of Katsina for the past 41 years.

He disclosed that the deceased left behind four wives, 27 children and several grand children.

The Funeral prayer was conducted at the premises of Katsina Central Mosque and the deceased was later buried at Dantakum burial ground in Katsina metropolis according to Islamic rites.

Meanwhile, the Emir of Katsina, Alh Abdulmumini Kabir and Gov. Aminu Masari have described the death of the Chief Imam as a great loss to Katsina people and the Islamic world.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive him all his sins and grant his family the fortitude to bear the irriparable loss.

NAN reports that thousands of people including Gov. Masari and the Emir as well as prominent Islamic scholars attended the funeral prayer.

