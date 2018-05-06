Katsina Chief Imam, Muhammad Lawal is dead — Nigeria Today

Katsina Chief Imam, Muhammad Lawal is dead

The Chief Imam of the Katsina Metropolis Central Mosque, Imam Muhammad Lawal is dead. Lawal died at the aged of 95 on Sunday after a protracted illness. The family spokesman, Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed, who confirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that their father died after a prolonged sickness. He said […]

Katsina Chief Imam, Muhammad Lawal is dead

