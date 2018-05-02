Kcee – Akonuche (Prod. By Blaq Jerzee) — Nigeria Today

Kcee – Akonuche (Prod. By Blaq Jerzee)

Oga Kcee is here once again. The new track is Akonuche, and is produced by Blaq Jerzee. Five Star Music General, Kcee is going back to back with steady and consistent music this year. Barely two weeks after he broke the internet with his monster hit song ‘Bullion Squad’, he teams up with producer, Blaq […]

