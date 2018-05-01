 Kebbi pays N9bn pension, gratuities to 3500 retirees - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kebbi pays N9bn pension, gratuities to 3500 retirees – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments

Kebbi pays N9bn pension, gratuities to 3500 retirees
The Nation Newspaper
The Kebbi Government said it has paid over N9 billion as pension and gratuities to over 3, 500 retirees in the state. The state governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, disclosed this on Tuesday at the May Day 2018 celebration organised by the Nigeria Labour

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.