Kebbi pays N9bn pension, gratuities to 3,500 retirees — Nigeria Today

Kebbi pays N9bn pension, gratuities to 3,500 retirees

The Kebbi Government said it has paid over N9 billion as pension and gratuities to over 3, 500 retirees in the state. The state governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, disclosed this on Tuesday at the May Day 2018 celebration organised by the Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC ) in Birnin Kebbi.

“From our inception to date, we have made payment to over 3,500 retirees whose entitlements ranged from N500, 000 downwards,’’ he said.

Bagudu assured the organised labour that the government would strive to do more to improve the standard of living of workers in the state.

“The government and labour unions will work closely together to ensure that petty traders and commodity sellers were carried along for proper and holistic integration and engagement,’’ he said.

The governor commended the organised labour in the state for their unflinching support to the government.

Earlier, the State Chairman of the NLC, Alhaji Umar Halidu, appealed to the state government to review pensioners’ entitlement to reflect increment of regular workers’ salaries that had taken place in the past, especially for 2012 and 2013 retirees.

“We also urge the government to restore the payment of annual increment, which was not being enjoyed for the last eight years by all categories of workers,’’ he said.

Halidu also called for the provision of staff quarters for primary school teachers, especially in the rural areas, to boost the morale of teachers posted to such areas.

“This will encourage teaching as a profession,’’ he said.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Labour Movement in National Development: Dare to Struggle, Dare to Win.’’

In Kogi, workers have appealed to the state government to improve on the welfare of workers, in addition to ensuring prompt payment of salaries owed them.

The workers made the call in separate interviews with the newsmen in Lokoja on Tuesday.

Mr Jubril Mohammed said the salary of civil servants in the state was poor and could not take them anywhere, especially with the economic situation.

He implored the government to accord top priority to workers’ welfare because most of them don’t have any other source of income all they depend on is the salary.

Dr Yinka Adebola, a medical doctor, said the way doctors are being treated is like they are doing them favour because government doesn’t pay their salaries on time and also other allowances.

“Our salary is very low compare to the risk we face every day at the hospital because some of us get infected and some lost their life in the process of saving patient.

Adebola pleaded with the government to pay more attention to workers’ welfare by increasing the minimum wage and also ensuring prompt payment of salary and allowances.

