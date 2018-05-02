 Kemi Adetiba releases teaser for new film ‘King of Boys’ — Nigeria Today
Kemi Adetiba releases teaser for new film ‘King of Boys’

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A star-studded Nollywood romantic film ”King of Boys” casting Zack Orji, Adesua Etomi, Omoni Oboli and other stars, is about to hit screens across Nigeria. The producer Kemi Adetiba, a veteran Nigerian music video director and filmmaker, released the teaser for the film on Wednesday with no official premiere dates. Adetiba, who made her first […]

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

