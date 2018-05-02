Kemi Adetiba releases teaser for new film ‘King of Boys’ — Nigeria Today

Kemi Adetiba releases teaser for new film ‘King of Boys’
A star-studded Nollywood romantic film ”King of Boys” casting Zack Orji, Adesua Etomi, Omoni Oboli and other stars, is about to hit screens across Nigeria. The producer Kemi Adetiba, a veteran Nigerian music video director and filmmaker, released the teaser for the film on Wednesday with no official premiere dates. Adetiba, who made her first […]
The post Kemi Adetiba releases teaser for new film 'King of Boys' appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
