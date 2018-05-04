Kenya floods death toll hits 112, appeal launched to provide relief - africanews — Nigeria Today

Kenya floods death toll hits 112, appeal launched to provide relief – africanews
Kenya floods death toll hits 112, appeal launched to provide relief
The Kenyan Red Cross on Friday said at least 112 people have died since the early March floods caused by heavy rainfall in its long rainy season. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Addressed a press conference in Nairobi, General Secretary of the …
