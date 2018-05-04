Kenya Floods Leave 112 Dead In Two Months – Red Cross - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

Kenya Floods Leave 112 Dead In Two Months – Red Cross – CHANNELS TELEVISION
Kenya Floods Leave 112 Dead In Two Months – Red Cross
Flooding across Kenya triggered by weeks of torrential rain has left 112 people dead and displaced hundreds of thousands of others, the Red Cross said Friday. Kenya Red Cross Secretary General Abbas Gullet made an appeal for $5 million (four million …
In Kenya Floods leave 112 dead in two months
UN: 80 Killed in Weeks of Flooding in Kenya
UN says 80 killed in weeks of flooding in Kenya
