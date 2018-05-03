 Kenya: Gay Kenyan Author Binyavanga Wainaina to Marry Long-Term Partner - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kenya: Gay Kenyan Author Binyavanga Wainaina to Marry Long-Term Partner – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Kenya: Gay Kenyan Author Binyavanga Wainaina to Marry Long-Term Partner
AllAfrica.com
Gay Kenyan author Binyavanga Wainaina has proposed to his long term partner after dating for more than five years, with the couple now set to wed early next year. Binyavanga, who publicly revealed his sexual orientation during his 43rd birthday on
Gay author Binyavanga Wainaina to wed in NairobiHivisasa
Kirathimo! Top gay Binyavanga Wainana set to wed Nigerian lover (Details)Mpasho Kenya (satire) (blog)

all 5 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.