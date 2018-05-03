 Kenya injects funds to promote tertiary education in 2018 - Xinhua — Nigeria Today
Kenya injects funds to promote tertiary education in 2018 – Xinhua

Kenya injects funds to promote tertiary education in 2018
Xinhua
NAIROBI, May 3 (Xinhua)– Kenya plans to set aside some 134 million U.S. dollars to promote access to tertiary education in 2018, a senior government official said on Thursday. Amina Mohamed, the Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Education, told a
