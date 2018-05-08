 Kenya: UASU Vows Defiance Against Varsity Councils - AllAfrica.com — Nigeria Today
Kenya: UASU Vows Defiance Against Varsity Councils – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 8, 2018


Hivisasa

Kenya: UASU Vows Defiance Against Varsity Councils
AllAfrica.com
Nairobi — The Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) was on Tuesday morning scheduled to address a news conference condemning what they term as intimidation of its officials by security services. In a media invite dated May 7, UASU National Vice
Don's adamant 'not boarding' as strike clocks 69 daysCapital FM Kenya
Guns and teargas won't kill our resolve for better pay, striking lecturers sayThe Star, Kenya
Uasu, VCs clash over harassment of striking lecturersDaily Nation

all 6 news articles »

 

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News.

