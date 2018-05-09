Kenyan taxpayers get a better experience - IT-Online — Nigeria Today

Kenyan taxpayers get a better experience – IT-Online
Kenyan taxpayers get a better experience
May 9, 2018. With a reduced call abandonment rate, a significant drop in customer response time and increased engagement across different channels, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has registered an increased score of 71,9% on the Customer …
