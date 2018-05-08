Kenyans react to Pastor James Ng'ang'a's acquittal - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today

Kenyans react to Pastor James Ng’ang’a’s acquittal – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Kenyans react to Pastor James Ng'ang'a's acquittal
Daily Nation
Kenyans were left seething with anger after a Limuru court acquitted flamboyant televangelist James Ng'ang'a of charges of killing a woman by reckless driving three years ago. Using the hashtag #JusticeforMercyNjeri, Kenyans on Twitter on Tuesday …
Pastor Ng'ang'a not off the hook as appeal sought in accident case
KOT reacts after Pastor Ng'ang'a was set free in a 'fatal accident' case
Kenyans can't understand how Pastor Ng'ang'a won road crash case
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!