Kenya's flying doctors group awarded top Spanish prize - The Sun Daily — Nigeria Today

Kenya’s flying doctors group awarded top Spanish prize – The Sun Daily
|
The Sun Daily
|
Kenya's flying doctors group awarded top Spanish prize
The Sun Daily
MADRID: Amref Health Africa, a Kenya-based flying doctors group, was awarded on Wednesday Spain's prestigious Princess of Asturias award for international cooperation for their efforts "to respond to the needs of millions of people on the African …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!