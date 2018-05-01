 Kenya's Safaricom Brings Money Transfer App M-Pesa To New Messaging App - PYMNTS.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kenya’s Safaricom Brings Money Transfer App M-Pesa To New Messaging App – PYMNTS.com

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


PYMNTS.com

Kenya's Safaricom Brings Money Transfer App M-Pesa To New Messaging App
PYMNTS.com
Kenya's Safaricom has launched a new Bonga platform, which is described as a “conversational and transactional social network.” The move will also leverage its M-Pesa mobile money product as a social network. “It's focused on pay, play, and purpose…as
Safaricom turns Mpesa mobile money service into social networkFinancial Times

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.