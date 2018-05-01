Kenya's Safaricom Brings Money Transfer App M-Pesa To New Messaging App - PYMNTS.com — Nigeria Today

Kenya’s Safaricom Brings Money Transfer App M-Pesa To New Messaging App – PYMNTS.com
Kenya's Safaricom Brings Money Transfer App M-Pesa To New Messaging App
Kenya's Safaricom has launched a new Bonga platform, which is described as a “conversational and transactional social network.” The move will also leverage its M-Pesa mobile money product as a social network. “It's focused on pay, play, and purpose…as …
Safaricom turns Mpesa mobile money service into social network
