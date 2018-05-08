Keyamo Bags Another Appointment From Buhari — Nigeria Today

Keyamo Bags Another Appointment From Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Festus Keyamo (SAN) to represent Delta state on the board of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC). The popular lawyer is one of seven appointees sent to the Senate by the president, according to a letter read at Tuesday’s plenary by Senate President Bukola Saraki. The latest appointment is coming […]
