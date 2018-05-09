 Khalifah Isyaku Rabi'u dies at 90 - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today
Khalifah Isyaku Rabi’u dies at 90 – Daily Trust

Posted on May 9, 2018


Daily Trust

Khalifah Isyaku Rabi'u dies at 90
A renowned Kano businessman and Islamic scholar, Sheikh Isyaku Rabi'u, died yesterday in a London hospital, the Kano State government has announced. Also confirming the death to Daily Trust by phone from London, his son, Alhaji Abdussamad Isyaku …
