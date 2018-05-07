Khloe flaunts underwear in transparent outfit in public — Nigeria Today

Khloe flaunts underwear in transparent outfit in public

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Khloe sent hearts racing as she showed off her banging bod as she headed out to the beach.

She has been showing off some of her outfits on instagram for sometime now and she really has the fantastic body of a model.

The ex-housemate has gained alot of Instagram follower-ship since she joined the reality show which lasted for 85 days and featured 20 contestants.

Abiri Oluwabusayomi popularly called Khloe is a fashion designer and she has been showcasing her wares on her page with a strong patronage from her teeming followers.

She obviously does not care what people say about her dressing as she hasn’t replied any troll preying on her outfits yet.

