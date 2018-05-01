 Kida’s True Passion For Nigeria’s Basketball — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kida’s True Passion For Nigeria’s Basketball

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

“One of my cardinal goals and objectives as president of NBBF is to take basketball to the grassroots, so that our youth and other stakeholders of the game, who have been neglected for so long, would have the opportunity of competing effectively right in their backyards.” These were the exact words of the factional president, […]

The post Kida’s True Passion For Nigeria’s Basketball appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.