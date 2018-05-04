Kilauea volcano erupted in Hawaii — Nigeria Today

Kilauea volcano erupted in Hawaii
Volcano officials said they couldn’t predict how long Thursday’s eruption might last.
That prompted Gov. David Ige to declare a state of emergency in affected areas, activate the National Guard to help with evacuations and provide security .
Fire Dept detects extremely high levels of dangerous Sulfur Dioxide gas in evac area. Mandatory evacuation Leilani Estates/Lanipuna Gardens.
This emergency proclamation authorizes the expenditure of state monies as appropriated for quick and efficient relief caused by the volcanic eruption.
The proclamation follows HI County’s emergency proclamation filed Thurs afternoon. See Proclamation : https://t.co/WS1rz3afMQ pic.twitter.com/AjHFvQoReq
The danger is of such magnitude that it warrants preemptive and protective action in order to provide for the safety, health and welfare of the residents of Leilani Estates and surrounding areas.#HIGov #HINews @Hawaii_EMA @CivilDefenseHI
