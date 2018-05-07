 Killing of Lagos lawyer premeditated, says Police Commissioner — Nigeria Today
Killing of Lagos lawyer premeditated, says Police Commissioner

The police have established a case of premeditated murder against the 47-year-old lawyer, Mrs Udeme Odibi, who allegedly stabbed her husband to death in Lekki area of Lagos. The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Edgal Imohimi, told newsmen in Lagos that the police was awaiting autopsy report on Mr Otike Odibi who was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife. Udeme was accused of ripping out her husband’s intestine and genitals with a knife at Diamond Estate, Sango-Tedo, Lagos.

