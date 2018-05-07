Killing of Lagos lawyer premeditated, says Police Commissioner — Nigeria Today

Killing of Lagos lawyer premeditated, says Police Commissioner
The police have established a case of premeditated murder against the 47-year-old lawyer, Mrs Udeme Odibi, who allegedly stabbed her husband to death in Lekki area of Lagos. The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Edgal Imohimi, told newsmen in Lagos that the police was awaiting autopsy report on Mr Otike Odibi who was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife. Udeme was accused of ripping out her husband’s intestine and genitals with a knife at Diamond Estate, Sango-Tedo, Lagos.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!